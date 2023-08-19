Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will try to find success Kyle Freeland when he takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Coors Field.

White Sox vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 21st in baseball with 132 total home runs.

Chicago's .384 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The White Sox rank 25th in the majors with a .236 batting average.

Chicago is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.1 runs per game (499 total).

The White Sox rank last in baseball with a .294 on-base percentage.

The White Sox strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff is third in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.391).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesse Scholtens (1-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Scholtens is trying to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Scholtens will try to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging three frames per outing).

In nine of his 19 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Home Jesse Scholtens Brandon Woodruff 8/13/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Dylan Cease Freddy Peralta 8/15/2023 Cubs W 5-3 Away Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 8/16/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Mike Clevinger Javier Assad 8/18/2023 Rockies L 14-1 Away Michael Kopech Peter Lambert 8/19/2023 Rockies - Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland 8/20/2023 Rockies - Away Dylan Cease Chris Flexen 8/21/2023 Mariners - Home Touki Toussaint Luis Castillo 8/22/2023 Mariners - Home Mike Clevinger George Kirby 8/23/2023 Mariners - Home Michael Kopech Bryce Miller 8/24/2023 Athletics - Home Jesse Scholtens Ken Waldichuk

