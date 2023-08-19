Player prop bet odds for Luis Robert, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the Chicago White Sox visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

White Sox vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Robert Stats

Robert has 119 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs, 25 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.325/.561 on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Aug. 15 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 106 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 31 walks and 62 RBI.

He's slashed .252/.317/.425 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies Aug. 18 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Cubs Aug. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 13 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Brewers Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has collected 109 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .252/.337/.470 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 18 1-for-3 3 1 3 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 16 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 113 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.300/.439 so far this season.

Tovar enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 18 2-for-4 3 1 3 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 16 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 14 3-for-4 2 1 1 7 0 at Dodgers Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.