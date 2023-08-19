The Colorado Rockies (47-75) will look to Ryan McMahon, currently on a two-game homer streak, versus the Chicago White Sox (48-74) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Coors Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Jesse Scholtens (1-5) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (4-13) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scholtens - CHW (1-5, 3.20 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-13, 4.94 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

The White Sox will send Scholtens (1-5) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 3.20, a 2.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.243.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Scholtens has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished nine appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland (4-13 with a 4.94 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 24th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Over 23 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.94 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.

Freeland has recorded nine quality starts this season.

Freeland will try to build on a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.94), 53rd in WHIP (1.460), and 58th in K/9 (5.6).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.