The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .237 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks.

Grandal has had a hit in 49 of 98 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits 19 times (19.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 23.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 24.5% of his games this year (24 of 98), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.1%) he has scored more than once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 53 .226 AVG .246 .297 OBP .323 .331 SLG .369 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 9 RBI 23 28/11 K/BB 51/20 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings