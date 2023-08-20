Christopher Morel -- .108 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on August 20 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .249.

Morel has picked up a hit in 48 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 19 of them (24.1%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has had at least one RBI in 45.6% of his games this season (36 of 79), with more than one RBI 15 times (19.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 50.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .250 AVG .248 .298 OBP .338 .486 SLG .511 16 XBH 17 9 HR 10 36 RBI 23 58/11 K/BB 50/17 3 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings