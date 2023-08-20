Christopher Morel vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Christopher Morel -- .108 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on August 20 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Royals Player Props
|Cubs vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Royals Odds
|Cubs vs Royals Prediction
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .249.
- Morel has picked up a hit in 48 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 19 of them (24.1%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has had at least one RBI in 45.6% of his games this season (36 of 79), with more than one RBI 15 times (19.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 50.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.250
|AVG
|.248
|.298
|OBP
|.338
|.486
|SLG
|.511
|16
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|23
|58/11
|K/BB
|50/17
|3
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season. He is 3-13 with a 6.24 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 131 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (6.24), 43rd in WHIP (1.294), and 56th in K/9 (6.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.