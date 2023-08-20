Sunday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (63-59) and the Kansas City Royals (40-85) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs taking home the win. Game time is at 2:20 PM on August 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (4-6) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (3-13) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Cubs vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cubs vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cubs have a record of 3-3.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 59 games this season and won 34 (57.6%) of those contests.

Chicago has played as favorites of -210 or more once this season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 613.

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.23).

