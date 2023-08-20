The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. hit the field against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB action with 149 total home runs.

Chicago's .419 slugging percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Cubs have the 10th-best batting average in the majors (.255).

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (613 total).

The Cubs' .332 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Cubs strike out nine times per game to rank 22nd in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.

Chicago has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.284).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks (4-6 with a 4.19 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Hendricks is trying to collect his ninth quality start of the season.

Hendricks is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.

In one of his 16 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Blue Jays L 11-4 Away Jameson Taillon Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/15/2023 White Sox L 5-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Touki Toussaint 8/16/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Javier Assad Mike Clevinger 8/18/2023 Royals L 4-3 Home Jameson Taillon Cole Ragans 8/19/2023 Royals W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Brady Singer 8/20/2023 Royals - Home Kyle Hendricks Jordan Lyles 8/21/2023 Tigers - Away Javier Assad Reese Olson 8/22/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson 8/23/2023 Tigers - Away Jameson Taillon Tarik Skubal 8/24/2023 Pirates - Away Justin Steele Mitch Keller 8/25/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Hendricks Osvaldo Bido

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.