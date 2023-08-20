The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (batting .222 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI), battle starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)



Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is hitting .216 with six doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks.
  • Sheets has picked up a hit in 41 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (10.3%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Sheets has picked up an RBI in 20.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 19 of 87 games so far this year.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 44
.187 AVG .242
.264 OBP .305
.280 SLG .433
4 XBH 11
3 HR 6
13 RBI 17
26/12 K/BB 22/10
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.48).
  • The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Rockies will send Flexen (1-5) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.74 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 7.74 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .332 to his opponents.
