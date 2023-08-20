The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (batting .222 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI), battle starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .216 with six doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Sheets has picked up a hit in 41 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (10.3%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Sheets has picked up an RBI in 20.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 19 of 87 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 44 .187 AVG .242 .264 OBP .305 .280 SLG .433 4 XBH 11 3 HR 6 13 RBI 17 26/12 K/BB 22/10 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings