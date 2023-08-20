Ian Happ vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Ian Happ -- .175 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on August 20 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 80 walks while hitting .240.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 115th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 106th in the league in slugging.
- Happ is batting .200 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Happ has had a hit in 73 of 119 games this season (61.3%), including multiple hits 25 times (21.0%).
- In 10.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Happ has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this season (34 of 119), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this year (37.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|57
|.234
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.375
|.401
|SLG
|.401
|20
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|6
|36
|RBI
|20
|67/39
|K/BB
|54/41
|5
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Lyles (3-13 with a 6.24 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (6.24), 43rd in WHIP (1.294), and 56th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
