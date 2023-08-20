Ian Happ -- .175 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on August 20 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 80 walks while hitting .240.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 115th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 106th in the league in slugging.
  • Happ is batting .200 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Happ has had a hit in 73 of 119 games this season (61.3%), including multiple hits 25 times (21.0%).
  • In 10.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Happ has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this season (34 of 119), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 45 times this year (37.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 57
.234 AVG .246
.348 OBP .375
.401 SLG .401
20 XBH 19
8 HR 6
36 RBI 20
67/39 K/BB 54/41
5 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Lyles (3-13 with a 6.24 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (6.24), 43rd in WHIP (1.294), and 56th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
