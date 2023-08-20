Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on August 20 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario is batting .274 with 35 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters, he ranks 36th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 24th in slugging.
  • Candelario has reached base via a hit in 74 games this season (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (17 of 114), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Candelario has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
  • In 43.9% of his games this year (50 of 114), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (12.3%) he has scored more than once.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 5
.276 AVG .263
.368 OBP .300
.493 SLG .316
32 XBH 1
7 HR 0
28 RBI 0
49/25 K/BB 6/1
3 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Royals have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season. He is 3-13 with a 6.24 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.24 ERA ranks 59th, 1.294 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 56th.
