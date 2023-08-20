The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rockies.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -139) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.568) and total hits (121) this season.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 84th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Robert has had a hit in 81 of 116 games this season (69.8%), including multiple hits 31 times (26.7%).

In 31 games this season, he has hit a home run (26.7%, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish).

Robert has driven home a run in 45 games this year (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 58 times this season (50.0%), including 16 games with multiple runs (13.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 61 .270 AVG .274 .327 OBP .326 .602 SLG .540 33 XBH 31 16 HR 17 32 RBI 35 53/12 K/BB 84/13 4 SB 12

Rockies Pitching Rankings