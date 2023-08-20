Sunday's game features the Colorado Rockies (48-75) and the Chicago White Sox (48-75) clashing at Coors Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on August 20.

The White Sox will call on Dylan Cease (5-6) against the Rockies and Chris Flexen (1-5).

White Sox vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the White Sox have been favored just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

The White Sox have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 19 (54.3%) of those contests.

This season Chicago has won six of its eight games when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the White Sox, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Chicago has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 504 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.73).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule