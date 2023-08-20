Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox take on the Colorado Rockies and starter Chris Flexen on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

White Sox vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 21st in baseball with 133 total home runs.

Chicago's .384 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The White Sox's .237 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

Chicago scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (504 total, 4.1 per game).

The White Sox's .294 on-base percentage is the worst in baseball.

The White Sox strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 17th in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

Chicago has a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average MLB's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.399).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox are sending Dylan Cease (5-6) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.32 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 133 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Cease heads into this outing with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Cease will look to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Dylan Cease Freddy Peralta 8/15/2023 Cubs W 5-3 Away Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 8/16/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Mike Clevinger Javier Assad 8/18/2023 Rockies L 14-1 Away Michael Kopech Peter Lambert 8/19/2023 Rockies L 11-5 Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland 8/20/2023 Rockies - Away Dylan Cease Chris Flexen 8/21/2023 Mariners - Home Touki Toussaint Luis Castillo 8/22/2023 Mariners - Home Mike Clevinger George Kirby 8/23/2023 Mariners - Home Michael Kopech Bryce Miller 8/24/2023 Athletics - Home Jesse Scholtens Ken Waldichuk 8/25/2023 Athletics - Home Dylan Cease JP Sears

