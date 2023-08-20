Player prop bet odds for Luis Robert, Ryan McMahon and others are available when the Chicago White Sox visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Cease Stats

The White Sox will hand the ball to Dylan Cease (5-6) for his 26th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 25 starts this season.

Cease has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.388 WHIP ranks 50th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks ninth.

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Aug. 13 7.0 5 2 2 7 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 5.1 1 0 0 6 7 at Rangers Aug. 2 1.2 7 7 7 1 3 vs. Guardians Jul. 27 5.2 9 4 4 5 2 at Twins Jul. 22 6.0 3 1 1 9 2

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Robert Stats

Robert has recorded 121 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a .273/.326/.568 slash line so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rockies Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Aug. 15 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 2

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 106 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 31 walks and 62 RBI.

He has a .249/.314/.421 slash line on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 18 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Cubs Aug. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 13 3-for-4 1 0 0 3

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 110 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 56 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .252/.337/.468 on the year.

McMahon has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 19 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 18 1-for-3 3 1 3 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 16 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Ezequiel Tovar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 113 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 21 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.301/.436 on the season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Aug. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 18 2-for-4 3 1 3 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 16 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 15 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 14 3-for-4 2 1 1 7 0

