The Colorado Rockies (48-75) will try to sweep a three-game series versus the Chicago White Sox (48-75), at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The White Sox will give the ball to Dylan Cease (5-6, 4.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chris Flexen (1-5, 7.74 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (5-6, 4.32 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-5, 7.74 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

The White Sox will send Cease (5-6) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with a 4.32 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .241.

He has 10 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Cease has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 25 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

The Rockies are sending Flexen (1-5) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.74 ERA and 45 strikeouts over 61 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 29-year-old has a 7.74 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings over 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .332 to his opponents.

So far this year, Flexen does not have a quality start.

Flexen is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.9 innings per start.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.