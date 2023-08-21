Andrew Vaughn, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Rockies.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Read More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .253 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

Vaughn has gotten a hit in 79 of 114 games this season (69.3%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (21.9%).

He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this year (42 of 114), with two or more RBI 15 times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 40.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.5%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 59 .265 AVG .243 .333 OBP .302 .475 SLG .389 21 XBH 21 11 HR 5 32 RBI 31 38/15 K/BB 60/16 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings