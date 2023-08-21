Cody Bellinger vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Cody Bellinger (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago with 112 hits and an OBP of .372 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks fifth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in 73.9% of his 92 games this year, with more than one hit in 35.9% of those games.
- In 19.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44.6% of his games this year, Bellinger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 53 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|42
|.326
|AVG
|.321
|.373
|OBP
|.371
|.583
|SLG
|.535
|26
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|26
|31/15
|K/BB
|28/14
|11
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Faedo (2-4) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 45 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.16, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .202 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.