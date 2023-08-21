How to Watch the Cubs vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 21
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs play Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Monday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in baseball with 151 total home runs.
- Chicago is 11th in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs are 10th in MLB with a .254 batting average.
- Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (617 total).
- The Cubs are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Cubs strike out 9 times per game, the No. 20 mark in baseball.
- Chicago's pitching staff is 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago's 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.281).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javier Assad (2-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Assad is looking for his third quality start in a row.
- Assad will look to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging three innings per outing).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|White Sox
|L 5-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Touki Toussaint
|8/16/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Mike Clevinger
|8/18/2023
|Royals
|L 4-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Cole Ragans
|8/19/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Brady Singer
|8/20/2023
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Jordan Lyles
|8/21/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Alex Faedo
|8/22/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Reese Olson
|8/23/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Tarik Skubal
|8/24/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Mitch Keller
|8/25/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/26/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Bailey Falter
