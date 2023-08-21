Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs play Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Monday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in baseball with 151 total home runs.

Chicago is 11th in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.

The Cubs are 10th in MLB with a .254 batting average.

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (617 total).

The Cubs are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Cubs strike out 9 times per game, the No. 20 mark in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff is 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.281).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier Assad (2-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season.

His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Assad is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Assad will look to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging three innings per outing).

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 White Sox L 5-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Touki Toussaint 8/16/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Javier Assad Mike Clevinger 8/18/2023 Royals L 4-3 Home Jameson Taillon Cole Ragans 8/19/2023 Royals W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Brady Singer 8/20/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Jordan Lyles 8/21/2023 Tigers - Away Javier Assad Alex Faedo 8/22/2023 Tigers - Away Drew Smyly Reese Olson 8/23/2023 Tigers - Away Jameson Taillon Tarik Skubal 8/24/2023 Pirates - Away Justin Steele Mitch Keller 8/25/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Hendricks Osvaldo Bido 8/26/2023 Pirates - Away Javier Assad Bailey Falter

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.