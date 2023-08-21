Nico Hoerner will lead the way for the Chicago Cubs (64-59) on Monday, August 21, when they square off against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (57-67) at Comerica Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Cubs (-130). The contest's total has been set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad - CHC (2-2, 3.10 ERA) vs Alex Faedo - DET (2-4, 5.16 ERA)

Cubs vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 35, or 58.3%, of the 60 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Cubs have a 25-14 record (winning 64.1% of their games).

Chicago has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 101 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (41.6%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious 36 times in 89 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.

Cubs vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Ian Happ 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+195) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+225)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +185 - 2nd

