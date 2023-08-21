Player prop betting options for Nico Hoerner, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Chicago Cubs-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Monday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Javier Assad Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Assad Stats

Javier Assad (2-2) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his fifth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Assad has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Assad Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Aug. 16 6.0 4 3 2 4 2 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 7.0 4 1 1 2 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 3.2 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Reds Jul. 31 3.2 1 0 0 4 3 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0.1 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBI (136 total hits). He has stolen 30 bases.

He has a .285/.345/.405 slash line on the season.

Hoerner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .412 with three walks and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Royals Aug. 18 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 112 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .324/.372/.561 so far this season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Aug. 20 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 19 2-for-3 2 2 4 8 0 vs. Royals Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 107 hits with 27 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 52 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .233/.315/.439 slash line on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Guardians Aug. 19 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Twins Aug. 16 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has collected 77 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 47 runs.

He has a slash line of .281/.342/.526 so far this season.

Carpenter heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 at Guardians Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 at Twins Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5

