Elvis Andrus vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .450 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .239 with 14 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 walks.
- Andrus has gotten a hit in 46 of 85 games this season (54.1%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (21.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 4.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.4% of his games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (14.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 25.9% of his games this season (22 of 85), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|46
|.258
|AVG
|.223
|.321
|OBP
|.283
|.320
|SLG
|.350
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|17
|25/11
|K/BB
|27/11
|4
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.73 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo (9-7) is going for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Mariners in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 150 1/3 innings pitched, with 166 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.29), fourth in WHIP (1.058), and 15th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers.
