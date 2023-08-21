Nicolas Moreno de Alboran is in the US Open round of 128 versus Lorenzo Sonego. Moreno de Alboran has +50000 odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Moreno de Alboran at the 2023 US Open

  • Next Round: Round of 128
  • Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Moreno de Alboran's Next Match

On Tuesday, August 29 at 3:30 PM ET, Moreno de Alboran will meet Sonego in the round of 128, after beating Joris de Loore 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 in the previous round.

Nicolas Moreno de Alboran Grand Slam Odds

  • US Open odds to win: +50000

Moreno de Alboran Stats

  • Moreno de Alboran defeated de Loore 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 on Saturday in the qualifying round.
  • In seven tournaments over the past 12 months, Moreno de Alboran has yet to win a title, and his overall record is 6-6.
  • Moreno de Alboran is 3-2 on hard courts over the past 12 months.
  • Moreno de Alboran has played 24.3 games per match in his 12 matches over the past year across all court types.
  • On hard courts, Moreno de Alboran has played five matches over the past year, and he has totaled 24.4 games per match while winning 49.2% of games.
  • Moreno de Alboran has won 29.7% of his return games and 78.6% of his service games over the past 12 months.
  • Moreno de Alboran has won 24.0% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has claimed 82.2% of his service games during that timeframe.

