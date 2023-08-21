Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .697 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the mound, on August 21 at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Royals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .257 with 16 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 41 walks.

In 64.6% of his 99 games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 32.3% of his games this season (32 of 99), with more than one RBI nine times (9.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42 of 99 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 52 .236 AVG .276 .313 OBP .344 .360 SLG .464 12 XBH 19 5 HR 7 22 RBI 21 46/19 K/BB 56/22 2 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings