The Chicago White Sox, including Trayce Thompson (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Guaranteed Rate Field

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is batting .161 with five home runs and 18 walks.

This season, Thompson has tallied at least one hit in 11 of 44 games (25.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.8%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

Thompson has had an RBI in five games this season (11.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 44 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .143 AVG .167 .250 OBP .362 .400 SLG .333 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 9 RBI 5 17/5 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings