On Monday, Yan Gomes (batting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Faedo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo

Alex Faedo TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .270 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 84 games this season, with multiple hits in 19.0% of them.

In 9.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.1% of his games this season, Gomes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.5% of his games this season (29 of 84), with two or more runs five times (6.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .273 AVG .267 .312 OBP .313 .427 SLG .437 12 XBH 13 4 HR 5 22 RBI 22 32/8 K/BB 31/7 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings