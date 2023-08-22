On Tuesday, Andrew Benintendi (.262 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Mariners.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .338, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .356.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 128th in slugging.

In 84 of 112 games this season (75%) Benintendi has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).

He has homered in two of 112 games played this season, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has driven in a run in 27 games this year (24.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (4.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 60 .279 AVG .270 .345 OBP .332 .355 SLG .357 15 XBH 16 0 HR 2 10 RBI 23 39/20 K/BB 33/21 7 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings