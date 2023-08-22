Cody Bellinger -- .243 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on August 22 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 113 hits and an OBP of .370, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Bellinger has gotten a hit in 69 of 93 games this season (74.2%), including 33 multi-hit games (35.5%).

He has gone deep in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (18 of 93), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has had an RBI in 42 games this season (45.2%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 53 games this year (57.0%), including 17 multi-run games (18.3%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 43 .326 AVG .317 .373 OBP .366 .583 SLG .524 26 XBH 15 11 HR 9 38 RBI 27 31/15 K/BB 29/14 11 SB 6

Tigers Pitching Rankings