The Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki will take on the Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

The favored Cubs have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +100. The over/under for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Cubs have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been favored on the moneyline 61 total times this season. They've finished 36-25 in those games.

Chicago has a 30-18 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Cubs have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this game.

Chicago has played in 124 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-55-4).

The Cubs have a 5-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-30 30-29 27-29 38-30 45-40 20-19

