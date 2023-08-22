Seiya Suzuki rides a two-game homer streak into the Chicago Cubs' (65-59) game versus the Detroit Tigers (57-68) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Comerica Park.

The probable starters are Drew Smyly (9-8) for the Cubs and Reese Olson (2-5) for the Tigers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (9-8, 5.15 ERA) vs Olson - DET (2-5, 4.83 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

Smyly (9-8) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, throwing one scoreless inning of relief without allowing a hit.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 5.15 and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .265 in 26 games this season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

In 21 starts this season, Smyly has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 4.6 innings per appearance.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson (2-5) takes the mound first for the Tigers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.83 ERA in 63 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 24-year-old has a 4.83 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .246 to his opponents.

Olson enters the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Olson will try to record his 11th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.