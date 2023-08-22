After hitting .143 with a double, a home run and five RBI in his past 10 games, Lenyn Sosa and the Chicago White Sox take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Bryan Woo) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa has three doubles, two home runs and a walk while batting .148.

In 10 of 25 games this year (40.0%), Sosa has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 25 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (20.0%), Sosa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 25 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other White Sox Players vs the Mariners

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 .143 AVG .154 .143 OBP .175 .190 SLG .333 2 XBH 3 0 HR 2 1 RBI 7 11/0 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings