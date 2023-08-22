The Minnesota Lynx (15-17) will lean on Napheesa Collier (fourth in WNBA, 21.2 points per game) when they square off against Arike Ogunbowale (fifth in league, 21) and the Dallas Wings (18-14) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Target Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSWX.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Wings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter and BSSWX

Twitter and BSSWX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Wings have won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Lynx are 16-15-0 ATS this year.

When playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season, Dallas has an ATS record of 4-3.

When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season, Minnesota has an ATS record of 4-6.

The Wings and their opponents have combined to hit the over 17 out of 31 times this season.

So far this season, 17 out of the Lynx's 32 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

