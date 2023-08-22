On Tuesday, Nico Hoerner (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.400) thanks to 35 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 73.9% of his games this season (85 of 115), with at least two hits 39 times (33.9%).

Looking at the 115 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (7.8%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has driven in a run in 36 games this year (31.3%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (13.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 45.2% of his games this year (52 of 115), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 53 .301 AVG .260 .367 OBP .313 .429 SLG .368 19 XBH 16 6 HR 3 36 RBI 24 35/21 K/BB 35/15 18 SB 12

Tigers Pitching Rankings