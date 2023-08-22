The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .778 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 16 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .259.

Suzuki enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .353 with two homers.

Suzuki has had a hit in 65 of 100 games this season (65.0%), including multiple hits 24 times (24.0%).

In 12 games this season, he has hit a home run (12.0%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 33 games this season (33.0%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (9.0%).

He has scored in 43 games this season (43.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 53 .236 AVG .281 .313 OBP .347 .360 SLG .480 12 XBH 20 5 HR 8 22 RBI 22 46/19 K/BB 56/22 2 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings