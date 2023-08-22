Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will meet Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +125 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

White Sox vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -155 +125 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-6.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The White Sox's previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers. In four straight games, Chicago and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 11 runs.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 84 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (33.3%) in those games.

Chicago has entered 32 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 9-23 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 56 of 124 chances this season.

In 13 games with a line this season, the White Sox have a mark of 7-6-0 against the spread.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-34 24-42 20-28 29-47 36-57 13-18

