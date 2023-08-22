Julio Rodriguez and Luis Robert are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox square off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Robert Stats

Robert has 121 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs, 26 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .268/.323/.559 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rockies Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has put up 109 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 63 runs.

He's slashed .253/.317/.430 so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies Aug. 20 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 at Rockies Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 18 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 at Cubs Aug. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 143 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 38 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 33 bases.

He has a .278/.336/.462 slash line so far this season.

Rodriguez hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .462 with six doubles, three home runs, a walk and 17 RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 19 4-for-6 2 0 0 4 1 at Astros Aug. 18 4-for-5 1 1 1 7 2 at Royals Aug. 17 5-for-5 1 1 5 9 0 at Royals Aug. 16 4-for-6 1 0 2 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 102 hits with 26 doubles, 10 home runs, 70 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .263/.378/.407 so far this year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 21 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Angels Aug. 6 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Aug. 5 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

