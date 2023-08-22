Yasmani Grandal vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Yasmani Grandal -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on August 22 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.
- Grandal has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 101 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (7.9%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23 games this year (22.8%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (24.8%), including five multi-run games (5%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|55
|.226
|AVG
|.242
|.296
|OBP
|.321
|.328
|SLG
|.360
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|23
|30/11
|K/BB
|52/21
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Woo (1-3) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.75 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 4.75 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
