The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .439 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.339), slugging percentage (.362) and OPS (.701) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 36th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 127th in slugging.

Benintendi will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer over the course of his last games.

In 85 of 113 games this year (75.2%) Benintendi has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 2.7% of his games in 2023, and 0.6% of his trips to the plate.

Benintendi has driven home a run in 28 games this year (24.8%), including more than one RBI in 4.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 40.7% of his games this season (46 of 113), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 60 .279 AVG .270 .347 OBP .332 .368 SLG .357 16 XBH 16 1 HR 2 11 RBI 23 40/21 K/BB 33/21 7 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings