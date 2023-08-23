The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .439 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.339), slugging percentage (.362) and OPS (.701) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 36th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 127th in slugging.
  • Benintendi will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer over the course of his last games.
  • In 85 of 113 games this year (75.2%) Benintendi has had a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 2.7% of his games in 2023, and 0.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Benintendi has driven home a run in 28 games this year (24.8%), including more than one RBI in 4.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 40.7% of his games this season (46 of 113), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 60
.279 AVG .270
.347 OBP .332
.368 SLG .357
16 XBH 16
1 HR 2
11 RBI 23
40/21 K/BB 33/21
7 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kirby (10-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.23), first in WHIP (1.015), and 42nd in K/9 (7.9).
