Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Tigers on August 23, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Spencer Torkelson, Nico Hoerner and others are available when the Detroit Tigers host the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 136 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.
- He's slashed .279/.339/.396 so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 22
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 18
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 21 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 65 RBI (114 total hits). He has swiped 17 bases.
- He's slashed .321/.369/.555 so far this season.
- Bellinger brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|Aug. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 20
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 19
|2-for-3
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Skubal Stats
- The Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (3-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Skubal will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- In eight appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Skubal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|1
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|5.1
|7
|5
|4
|3
|2
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 5
|5.1
|6
|1
|0
|6
|1
|at Marlins
|Jul. 30
|4.2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 24
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|0
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 54 walks and 69 RBI (111 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .237/.320/.449 on the season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 21
|4-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 19
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 81 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 24 walks and 50 RBI.
- He's slashed .288/.354/.541 on the year.
- Carpenter takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 22
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 21
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|at Guardians
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Guardians
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
