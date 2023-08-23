Dansby Swanson vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (batting .206 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI), take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks while batting .252.
- Swanson has gotten a hit in 67 of 111 games this season (60.4%), including 29 multi-hit games (26.1%).
- He has homered in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has had an RBI in 39 games this season (35.1%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (14.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 41.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|55
|.269
|AVG
|.236
|.339
|OBP
|.333
|.468
|SLG
|.413
|22
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|29
|55/22
|K/BB
|62/29
|1
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.76 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
