The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (batting .206 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI), take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson has 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks while batting .252.
  • Swanson has gotten a hit in 67 of 111 games this season (60.4%), including 29 multi-hit games (26.1%).
  • He has homered in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Swanson has had an RBI in 39 games this season (35.1%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (14.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 41.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
56 GP 55
.269 AVG .236
.339 OBP .333
.468 SLG .413
22 XBH 18
10 HR 9
35 RBI 29
55/22 K/BB 62/29
1 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (147 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.76 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
