The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .439 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .238 with 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 walks.

In 54.0% of his 87 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

In 4.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Andrus has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (21.8%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (13.8%).

He has scored a run in 23 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 46 .255 AVG .223 .315 OBP .283 .321 SLG .350 7 XBH 13 1 HR 3 17 RBI 17 29/11 K/BB 27/11 4 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings