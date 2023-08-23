Elvis Andrus vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .439 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .238 with 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 walks.
- In 54.0% of his 87 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- In 4.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Andrus has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (21.8%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (13.8%).
- He has scored a run in 23 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|46
|.255
|AVG
|.223
|.315
|OBP
|.283
|.321
|SLG
|.350
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|17
|29/11
|K/BB
|27/11
|4
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby (10-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 10th, 1.015 WHIP ranks first, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
