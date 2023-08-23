On Wednesday, Ian Happ (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ has 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 81 walks while batting .238.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 116th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
  • Happ has recorded a hit in 75 of 122 games this season (61.5%), including 25 multi-hit games (20.5%).
  • In 9.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 28.7% of his games this year, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 39.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.8%.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
63 GP 59
.236 AVG .241
.348 OBP .369
.400 SLG .398
20 XBH 20
8 HR 6
36 RBI 21
67/39 K/BB 56/42
5 SB 5

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (147 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers are sending Skubal (3-2) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up a 3.76 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
