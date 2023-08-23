Ian Happ vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ian Happ (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 81 walks while batting .238.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 116th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
- Happ has recorded a hit in 75 of 122 games this season (61.5%), including 25 multi-hit games (20.5%).
- In 9.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.7% of his games this year, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 39.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.8%.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|59
|.236
|AVG
|.241
|.348
|OBP
|.369
|.400
|SLG
|.398
|20
|XBH
|20
|8
|HR
|6
|36
|RBI
|21
|67/39
|K/BB
|56/42
|5
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Skubal (3-2) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 3.76 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
