Jeimer Candelario, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, August 23 at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario is batting .271 with 36 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
  • In 75 of 117 games this year (64.1%) Candelario has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 31.6% of his games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (14.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 52 games this year (44.4%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 7
.272 AVG .259
.363 OBP .286
.487 SLG .444
32 XBH 3
7 HR 1
28 RBI 2
51/25 K/BB 7/1
3 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up 147 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Skubal (3-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.76 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.76, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
