Jeimer Candelario, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, August 23 at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .271 with 36 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 44 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

In 75 of 117 games this year (64.1%) Candelario has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.6% of his games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (14.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 52 games this year (44.4%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 7 .272 AVG .259 .363 OBP .286 .487 SLG .444 32 XBH 3 7 HR 1 28 RBI 2 51/25 K/BB 7/1 3 SB 0

