Luis Robert vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start George Kirby) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Mariners Player Props
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 122 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .556, both of which lead Chicago hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 89th and he is sixth in slugging.
- In 68.9% of his games this season (82 of 119), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (26.1%) he recorded more than one.
- In 31 games this season, he has hit a long ball (26.1%, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Robert has picked up an RBI in 37.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 60 games this year (50.4%), including 16 multi-run games (13.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|62
|.266
|AVG
|.270
|.324
|OBP
|.324
|.586
|SLG
|.532
|33
|XBH
|31
|16
|HR
|17
|32
|RBI
|35
|55/13
|K/BB
|85/14
|4
|SB
|12
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Kirby (10-8) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.23), first in WHIP (1.015), and 42nd in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.