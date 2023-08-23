After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start George Kirby) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 122 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .556, both of which lead Chicago hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 89th and he is sixth in slugging.

In 68.9% of his games this season (82 of 119), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (26.1%) he recorded more than one.

In 31 games this season, he has hit a long ball (26.1%, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate).

Robert has picked up an RBI in 37.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 60 games this year (50.4%), including 16 multi-run games (13.4%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 62 .266 AVG .270 .324 OBP .324 .586 SLG .532 33 XBH 31 16 HR 17 32 RBI 35 55/13 K/BB 85/14 4 SB 12

Mariners Pitching Rankings