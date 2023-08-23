Nick Madrigal -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 83 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on August 23 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .276 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.

Madrigal has had a hit in 40 of 65 games this season (61.5%), including multiple hits 14 times (21.5%).

In 65 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

In 24.6% of his games this year, Madrigal has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2%.

He has scored in 23 of 65 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 29 .284 AVG .267 .350 OBP .313 .394 SLG .356 7 XBH 8 2 HR 0 9 RBI 13 10/5 K/BB 9/4 4 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings