Nick Madrigal -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 83 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on August 23 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal is hitting .276 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Madrigal has had a hit in 40 of 65 games this season (61.5%), including multiple hits 14 times (21.5%).
  • In 65 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
  • In 24.6% of his games this year, Madrigal has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2%.
  • He has scored in 23 of 65 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 29
.284 AVG .267
.350 OBP .313
.394 SLG .356
7 XBH 8
2 HR 0
9 RBI 13
10/5 K/BB 9/4
4 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.76, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
