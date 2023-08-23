Patrick Wisdom vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Patrick Wisdom is back in action for the Chicago Cubs against Tarik Skubal and the Detroit TigersAugust 23 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 18 against the Royals) he went 1-for-3.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom is hitting .199 with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 28 walks.
- Wisdom has had a hit in 34 of 78 games this season (43.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (12.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (21.8%), homering in 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Wisdom has had at least one RBI in 26.9% of his games this year (21 of 78), with more than one RBI 12 times (15.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 78 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|41
|.171
|AVG
|.222
|.290
|OBP
|.290
|.495
|SLG
|.500
|12
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|19
|43/17
|K/BB
|58/11
|2
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.76 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
