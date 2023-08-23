Patrick Wisdom is back in action for the Chicago Cubs against Tarik Skubal and the Detroit TigersAugust 23 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 18 against the Royals) he went 1-for-3.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom is hitting .199 with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 28 walks.

Wisdom has had a hit in 34 of 78 games this season (43.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (12.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (21.8%), homering in 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

Wisdom has had at least one RBI in 26.9% of his games this year (21 of 78), with more than one RBI 12 times (15.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 32 of 78 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 41 .171 AVG .222 .290 OBP .290 .495 SLG .500 12 XBH 16 11 HR 9 21 RBI 19 43/17 K/BB 58/11 2 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings