Wednesday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (71-55) versus the Chicago White Sox (49-77) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on August 23.

The Mariners will call on George Kirby (10-8) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (5-11).

White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 1-7 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 contests.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (32.9%) in those games.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 2-2 when favored by +180 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (519 total runs).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.82 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule