The Chicago White Sox will look to Luis Robert for continued success at the plate when they take on J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 136 home runs.

Chicago is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .386 this season.

The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 519 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .294.

The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.82 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.408 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Michael Kopech (5-11) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up nine earned runs and allowed six hits in four innings against the Colorado Rockies.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Kopech has started 23 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Rockies L 14-1 Away Michael Kopech Peter Lambert 8/19/2023 Rockies L 11-5 Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland 8/20/2023 Rockies W 10-5 Away Dylan Cease Chris Flexen 8/21/2023 Mariners L 14-2 Home Touki Toussaint Luis Castillo 8/22/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Home Mike Clevinger Bryan Woo 8/23/2023 Mariners - Home Michael Kopech George Kirby 8/24/2023 Athletics - Home Jesse Scholtens Ken Waldichuk 8/25/2023 Athletics - Home Dylan Cease JP Sears 8/26/2023 Athletics - Home Touki Toussaint Paul Blackburn 8/27/2023 Athletics - Home Mike Clevinger Paul Blackburn 8/28/2023 Orioles - Away Michael Kopech Grayson Rodriguez

