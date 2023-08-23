How to Watch the White Sox vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23
The Chicago White Sox will look to Luis Robert for continued success at the plate when they take on J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 136 home runs.
- Chicago is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .386 this season.
- The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored 519 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .294.
- The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.82 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.408 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox's Michael Kopech (5-11) will make his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up nine earned runs and allowed six hits in four innings against the Colorado Rockies.
- He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Kopech has started 23 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Rockies
|L 14-1
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Peter Lambert
|8/19/2023
|Rockies
|L 11-5
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Kyle Freeland
|8/20/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Chris Flexen
|8/21/2023
|Mariners
|L 14-2
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Luis Castillo
|8/22/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-3
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Bryan Woo
|8/23/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|George Kirby
|8/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/25/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|JP Sears
|8/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Paul Blackburn
|8/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Paul Blackburn
|8/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Grayson Rodriguez
