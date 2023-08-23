The Seattle Mariners (71-55) aim to add on to their eight-game win streak when they take on the Chicago White Sox (49-77) on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Mariners will call on George Kirby (10-8) versus the White Sox and Michael Kopech (5-11).

White Sox vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.23 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (5-11, 5.12 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (5-11) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 5.12 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.

The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed four innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up six hits.

Over 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.12 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing batters.

Kopech has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Kopech is looking to record his 15th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 23 appearances this season.

Michael Kopech vs. Mariners

He will face off against a Mariners team that is hitting .242 as a unit (20th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .413 (16th in the league) with 160 total home runs (11th in MLB play).

Kopech has pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out four against the Mariners this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

The Mariners will send Kirby (10-8) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.23, a 9.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.015 in 24 games this season.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 17 of them.

Kirby will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 24 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

The 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.23), first in WHIP (1.015), and 42nd in K/9 (7.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

