Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on August 23 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Gomes has reached base via a hit in 54 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

He has hit a home run in eight games this season (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Gomes has driven home a run in 32 games this season (37.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 29 games this year (34.1%), including five multi-run games (5.9%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .273 AVG .266 .312 OBP .311 .427 SLG .439 12 XBH 14 4 HR 5 22 RBI 22 32/8 K/BB 32/7 0 SB 1

