Thursday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (66-60) and Pittsburgh Pirates (57-70) matching up at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on August 24.

The probable starters are Justin Steele (14-3) for the Cubs and Mitch Keller (10-8) for the Pirates.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 62 times this season and won 36, or 58.1%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 9-7, a 56.2% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored 636 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cubs have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule